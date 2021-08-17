Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

