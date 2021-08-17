Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $572.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $576.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

