Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,640.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.13. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,611. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

