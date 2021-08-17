Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $11.01 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

