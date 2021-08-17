Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 343,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZVIA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

