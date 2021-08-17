Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Financial worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Financial by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

THFF opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

