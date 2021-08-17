Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 554 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

