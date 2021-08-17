Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

