Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 28.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Nucor by 54.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

