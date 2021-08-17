Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

PH opened at $299.00 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.