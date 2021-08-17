Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.