Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

