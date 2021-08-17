Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 898 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,626. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KTOS opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.