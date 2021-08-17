Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,718 shares of company stock worth $2,199,958. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

