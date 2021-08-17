Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $323,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

