Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $348.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.51 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock worth $113,056,996. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

