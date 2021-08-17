Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Lessened by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,811,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $243.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $249.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

