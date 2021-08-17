ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.44

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 26796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

