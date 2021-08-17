ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.44

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 26796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
