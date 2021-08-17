ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is set to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

