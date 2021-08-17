Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

