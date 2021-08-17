Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.63. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

