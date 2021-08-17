Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $28.56 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

