Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 542,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,681,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

