Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.83. 12,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

