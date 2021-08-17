Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.