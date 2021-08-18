$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

