-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

