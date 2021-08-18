$0.16 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. CEVA also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

CEVA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 96,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

