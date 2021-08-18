$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.37. PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 795,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $101,811.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $2,729,836. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

