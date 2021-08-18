-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). iQIYI also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 694,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348,396. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $3,724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 699,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.