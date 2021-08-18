$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC remained flat at $$11.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 42,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,525. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $237.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.