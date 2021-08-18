-$0.39 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 386,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,255. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.02.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.