-$0.39 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 386,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,255. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.02.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.