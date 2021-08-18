-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.01). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

EHTH traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31. eHealth has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

