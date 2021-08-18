$0.47 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,395. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

