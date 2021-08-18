$0.58 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

UVSP stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 103.8% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

