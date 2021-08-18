-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.54). fuboTV reported earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 263,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.