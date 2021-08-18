$0.67 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 3,249,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

