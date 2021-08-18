$1.42 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

SIX opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

