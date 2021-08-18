$1.50 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 595,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.36. 97,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,592. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.47. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.