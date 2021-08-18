$1.50 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 595,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.36. 97,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,592. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.47. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

