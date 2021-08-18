100,486 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 24,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,311. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

