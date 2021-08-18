$106.81 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $106.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $107.75 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $412.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 32,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

