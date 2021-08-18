1,100 Shares in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.43.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

