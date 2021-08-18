$124.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $124.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $6,308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $473.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.