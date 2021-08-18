$127.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $127.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.25 million and the highest is $132.20 million. Invitae posted sales of $68.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

