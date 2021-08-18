1,500 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,357. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.58 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,057 shares of company stock worth $19,282,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

