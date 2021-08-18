180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $149,600.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 410,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,637.10.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,259.97.

Shares of TURN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 74,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

