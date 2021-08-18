180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $149,600.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 410,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,637.10.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,259.97.
Shares of TURN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 74,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
