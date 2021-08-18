$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,432 shares of company stock worth $2,000,468. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

