18,908 Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 341.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 488,936 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $796,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuronetics by 353,872.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $15,463,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

