$190.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $190.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $759.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after buying an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after buying an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,488. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

