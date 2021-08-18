1inch (1INCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $445.39 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. 1inch has a market cap of $577.71 million and $445.39 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00007009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00854595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104472 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

